Consumer groups call for more spending on water infrastructure amid COVID-19 pandemic

Millions of poor Filipinos are still without access to clean water and sanitation, and are unable to follow even the basic steps to fight COVID-19 such as hand washing and cleanliness, according to civil society groups.

Eufemia Doringo of Kadamay said while government has earmarked funds to build additional water infrastructure to reach out to impoverished areas, many of the projects aren’t moving forward. “Ginagamit pa rin yung pandemic kung bakit hindi nagagawa ang mga linya ng tubig, yung pag-aayos ng mga nasirang tubo. “

Doringo added that the lack of access to clean water has forced the poor to pay extra for drinking water.

Bayan Muna’s Neri Colmenares said tens of millions of Filipinos don’t have access to clean water and basic sanitation, and it has made them more vulnerable to COVID-19.

“That’s more than 20 million people without access to clean water eh. Imagine that, hindi nila masunod yung basic rule na maghugas ng kamay, o kaya pahirapan sila na maghugas ng kamay. Ang second aspect na yan, malayo ang ating iigiban, tapos nandun ka sa maralitang tagalungsod, o kahit sa katutubo, nandun kayo 50, 40 nakapila, ano pa yung social distancing doon? Kasi isa lang ang source eh,” he said.

National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Assistant Secretary Roderick Planta provided more data, and the estimated cost just to hit the UN Sustainable Development Goal of universal access to clean water and sanitation by the agreed upon deadline of 2030.

Planta said as of 2015, "Pag sa sanitation ayan 1 in 5 people do not have access to improved sanitation. Tapos may mga heat map kung nasaan ang mga area na iyon. One in 25 people still practice open defecation mga around 4 million people yon, nagnu-number 2 kung saan-saan.”

As for the investment needed, Planta said “Ito po yung notional na investment na kailangan natin sa water supply and sanitation sector to achieve safe access to all by 2030. So P1 trillion. Ano pa yan, estimate pa po iyan. Technically pag idivide mo yan, sampung taon na lang, bago mag-2030, kailangan natin ng P100 billion a year."



“Di po natin sinasabi na gobyerno ang sasagot ng lahat ng ito. May private sector, may development partners, merong mga GFIs at GOCCs, bakas-bakas lahat, pero napakalaki po ng magnitude ng pangangailangan natin. “

