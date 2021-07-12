Ayala Group says providing aid to 3 public hospitals

MANILA – The Ayala Group said Monday it is providing aid to 3 public hospitals through its BrigadangAyala program.

The country's oldest conglomerate, led by its telco Globe said the program aims to provide WiFi kits, entertainment packages, grocery, medical supplies, insurance vouchers, and cash support to the Philippine General Hospital, Tondo Medical Center, and National Children's Medical Center.

Each of the public hospitals will get mobile wi-fi devices with 9GB of free internet valid for a week from Globe to enable their front liners to remain connected.

Likewise, these hospitals will each receive a cash donation of P500,000 from Ayala Foundation and funds collected from Globe Rewards and GCash.

The hospitals will also receive smart TVs to be installed in COVID and cancer wards and other patient areas such as the Emergency Room and Out-Patient Department.

Globe president and CEO Ernest Cu said the company raised P41 million from the Globe Rewards donation drive as well as P7.2 million through GCash.

Ayala Corporation managing director, JP Orbeta said they will also provide assistance to families affected by the restive Taal volcano in the province of Batangas.

