Luzon power grid placed on yellow alert, Meralco reports brownouts

MANILA - Meralco said half a million of its customers were affected by brownouts early Tuesday as the Luzon power grid was put on yellow alert.

Meralco said at 10:58 a.m. a tripping led to a decrease of 396 megawatts in its supply causing automatic load dropping.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines meanwhile said the yellow alert was announced from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. as Luzon's available capacity dropped to 12,705 megawatts as peak demand hit 12,222 MW.

"A yellow alert is issued when the operating margin is insufficient to meet the transmission grid’s regulating and contingency requirement," NGCP said.

Meralco said a service interruption affected approximately 500,000 customers in portions of Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Quezon.

"Power was fully restored by 11:06 a.m. or after eight (8) minutes," the power distributor said.

The company said it is securing de-loading commitments from big-load customers to help avoid service interruptions.

"We continue to monitor the situation and are ready to implement contingency measures as needed," Meralco said.

The yellow alert was lifted as of 4 p.m., according to the NGCP.