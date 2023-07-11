El Niño may affect Philippine inflation: analyst

MANILA - The El Niño phenomenon may be an upside risk to Philippine inflation as it could affect agriculture and rice production, an analyst said on Tuesday.

"I think that's an area to watch due to upside risk to inflation and also potentially a little bit of downside risk on agriculture," said Fitch Solutions' BMI Managing Director for Global Country Risk Cedric Chehab.

Inflation in June eased to 5.4 percent from 6.1 percent in May. This was the 5th consecutive month that inflation dipped since hitting a 14-year high of 8.7 percent in January. However, it remains above the government target of 2 to 4 percent.

Other economists have also warned that El Niño may affect food production, which can cause prices to rise.

BMI said it expects the Philippine economy to grow 5.9 percent in 2023, after growing 7.6 percent in 2022.

"We maintain our 2023 growth forecast at 5.9 percent which is above consensus of 5.5 percent," BMI's latest Asia Pacific Macroeconomic Update.

The slowdown was attributed to the weak global demand. But the economy remains "resilient," BMI said.

Philippine economic managers are targeting a growth rate of 6 to 7 percent this year.

A regional think tank earlier said the Philippines may post the fastest growth rate in Southeast Asia–faster than even China’s economic expansion.