MANILA - The Philippine Retailers Association on Monday said it fully supports the new government’s proposal to impose taxes on online purchases as well as single-use plastic products in a bid to generate more revenues.

In a statement, PRA president Rosemarie Ong said the new taxes would level the playing field for both online and offline transactions, apart from providing the government with additional revenues.

"The PRA believes that if the Philippines impose proper taxes and regulations on all e-commerce and online purchases that delivers and transacts in the country, it will not only level the playing field for all retailers, but also pave way for true competition in the industry as well as contribute in the growth of our local economy,” Ong said.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno earlier made a new push for the new taxes to beef up the economy and to improve tax administration and collection.

Besides digital services, Diokno is seeking to tax single-use plastics.

"We are thinking on possible tax on singe-use plastic as this is part of our commitment to climate change. And as a response to recent developments, on the basis of fairness, we intend to tax online purchases," Diokno said.

"I think we need legislation for that, or maybe not. You can expect it to be sooner or later. You better take advantage of your free Netflix subscription," he added.

Senators Bong Revilla, Sonny Angara and Grace Poe also expressed support in taxing online shopping and on single-use plastics.

Angara said taxes on single-use plastic would incentive recycling while Poe said it could discourage plastic use.

However, Senator Francis Escudeo urged the government to collect taxes properly and recover the uncollected P200 billion which is either lost to corruption or inefficiency.

RELATED VIDEO: