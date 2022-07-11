MANILA - Oil companies are set to cut prices of select petroleum products following a series of price hikes in recent weeks.

The following price adjustments will take effect on Tuesday, July 12:

SEAOIL

Gasoline P5.70 per liter rollback

Diesel P6.10 per liter rollback

Kerosene P6.30 per liter rollback

PETRO GAZZ

Diesel P6.10 per liter rollback

Gasoline P5.70 per liter rollback

CLEANFUEL

Gasoline P5.70 per liter rollback

Diesel P6.10 per liter rollback

SHELL

Gasoline P5.70 per liter rollback

Kerosene P6.30 per liter rollback

Diesel P6.10 per liter rollback

JUST IN!



Price adjustments of Pilipinas SHELL on July 12, 2022, 6am.



Gasoline P5.70/L⬇️ (rollback)

Kerosene P6.30/L⬇️ (rollback)

— alvin elchico (@alvinelchico) July 11, 2022

Local pump prices have been volatile in the recent months, pushing inflation higher largely due to the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

-- with a report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News

