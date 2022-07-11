MANILA - Oil companies are set to cut prices of select petroleum products following a series of price hikes in recent weeks.
The following price adjustments will take effect on Tuesday, July 12:
SEAOIL
- Gasoline P5.70 per liter rollback
- Diesel P6.10 per liter rollback
- Kerosene P6.30 per liter rollback
PETRO GAZZ
- Diesel P6.10 per liter rollback
- Gasoline P5.70 per liter rollback
CLEANFUEL
- Gasoline P5.70 per liter rollback
- Diesel P6.10 per liter rollback
SHELL
- Gasoline P5.70 per liter rollback
- Kerosene P6.30 per liter rollback
- Diesel P6.10 per liter rollback
Local pump prices have been volatile in the recent months, pushing inflation higher largely due to the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
-- with a report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News
