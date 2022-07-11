Home  >  Business

Big time rollback: Oil firms to reduce fuel prices on Tuesday, July 12

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 11 2022 10:11 AM

MANILA - Oil companies are set to cut prices of select petroleum products following a series of price hikes in recent weeks. 

The following price adjustments will take effect on Tuesday, July 12: 

SEAOIL

  • Gasoline P5.70 per liter rollback
  • Diesel P6.10 per liter rollback
  • Kerosene P6.30 per liter rollback

PETRO GAZZ

  • Diesel P6.10 per liter rollback
  • Gasoline P5.70 per liter rollback

CLEANFUEL

  • Gasoline P5.70 per liter rollback
  • Diesel P6.10 per liter rollback

SHELL

  • Gasoline P5.70 per liter rollback
  • Kerosene P6.30 per liter rollback
  • Diesel P6.10 per liter rollback

Local pump prices have been volatile in the recent months, pushing inflation higher largely due to the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

-- with a report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  price roll back   oil price rollback   oil   gasoline   diesel   kerosene   Ukraine   Russia   inflation   fuel   fuel subsidy  