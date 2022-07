MANILA - Meralco on Monday said it would lower the electric rate for the month of July.

Electric rate will be reduced by P0.71/kwh for this month's billing, Meralco said.

The higher generation charge was offset by the over P21 billion refund ordered by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

Sample computation of rate reduction based on consumption:

200kwh - reduction of P142

300kwh - reduction of P213

400kwh - reduction of P284

Singil sa kuryente ng Meralco, BABABA ng P0.71/kwh sa July 2022 billing.

Tumaas ang generation charge pero nakain ng mahigit P21 bilyong refund order ng ERC.



Katumbas yan ng bawas-singil na:



Kunsumo Bawas

200kwh P142

300kwh P213

400kwh P284

500kwh P355 pic.twitter.com/NgEdEz0ZkK — alvin elchico (@alvinelchico) July 11, 2022

