MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has chosen former Energy Secretary Raphael Perpetuo Lotilla to head the Department of Energy, the Palace said on Monday.

Lotilla served as Energy secretary from 2005 to 2007, under then President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, the Office of the Press Secretary said in a statement.

Lotilla previously worked as deputy director general of the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA), and teaches law at the University of the Philippines.

He earned his Bachelor of Laws from UP and got his Masters of Laws from the University of Michigan Law School in the United State.

More details to follow.