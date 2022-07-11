MANILA (UPDATED) - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has chosen former Energy Secretary Raphael Perpetuo Lotilla to head the Department of Energy (DOE), the Palace said on Monday.

Malacañang said Lotilla occupied the same post from 2005 to 2007, under former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

Lotilla is listed as a lead independent director of Abotiz Power, which identifies itself has the Philippines' "leading renewable energy provider."

The chairperson of Abotiz Power's Board is Sabin Aboitiz, Marcos Jr.'s long-time friend and now head of the President's Private Sector Advisory Council.

Lotilla is also an independent director of the First Metro Investment Corporation.

Lotilla previously worked as deputy director general of the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) from 1996 to 2004, "where he pushed measures supportive of clean technologies and sustainable livelihoods, among other sustainable development advocacies," according to his profile from the DOE's website.

He also aided legislators in crafting the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 (EPIRA).

Meanwhile, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles, in a separate statement Monday night, clarified that Lotilla's designation is currently a nomination, pending clarification of his employment status.

"Atty. Lotilla, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s personal choice to head the DOE, is currently an independent director of Aboitiz Power and also of ENEXOR," Cruz-Angeles said.

Section 8 of Republic Act 7638, or the Act Creating the Department of Energy, provides that individuals from private companies engaged in the energy industry are only eligible to be appointed as secretary within 2 years from their retirement, resignation or separation from the company.

"Thus while the matter is reviewed to determine whether an independent director is considered an officer of the company, Lotilla is considered a nominee," Cruz-Angeles added.

Lotilla has been teaching law at his alma mater, the University of the Philippines since 1985.

As a student, Lotilla was the editor-in-chief of the Philippine Collegian in 1983-1984, the height of the dictatorship of President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

He also worked as UP's Vice-President for Public Affairs in 1991 and as Director of the Institute of International Legal Studies of the UP Law Center from 1989 to 1996.

He eventually pursued a Master of Laws degree from the University of Michigan Law School in the United States.

Marcos has pushed for the revival of the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant and the inclusion of more renewable energy sources to augment the Philippines' energy supply amid rising fuel prices due to the war between Ukraine and oil-producing country Russia.