MANILA - Net inflows from foreign direct investments grew 48.3 percent in April, data from the central bank released Monday showed.

Net inflows of FDIs reached $989 million from $667 million in the same period last year, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said in a statement.

"In April 2022, net inflows of FDI rose following the increases recorded across all components, led by non-residents’ net investments in debt instruments," the BSP said.

Equity capital placements for the period also expanded mostly from investments from Malaysia, United States and Japan which were channeled to construction, real estate, professional, scientific and technical and manufacturing industries, data showed.

April's figure brought the total FDI net inflows for the first 4 months of the year to $3.4 billion, which is 12.1 percent higher than the $3.1 billion in the same period in 2021, the BSP said.

"Cumulative FDI net inflows rose due mainly to the increase in non-residents’ net investments in debt instruments," the central bank said.

The Philippines has traditionally lagged behind its peers in terms of attracting foreign capital. But the government is hoping that recent reforms to investment laws will help draw in more foreign businesses.

