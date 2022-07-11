Children play near the breakwater at the BASECO Compound in Tondo, Manila on July 7, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Forty six percent of Filipino adults are optimistic that the economy will improve in the next 12 months, according to the first quarter Social Weather Survey by the Social Weather Stations (SWS).

Some 28 percent said the economy would remain the same while 6 percent believe it would worsen, the quarterly nationwide survey conducted with 1,440 adults from April 19 to 27 showed.

Expected change in the economy. Chart: SWS

The recent survey also revealed that 44 percent of adult Filipinos said their quality of life will improve in the next 12 months, 39 percent said it would be the same, while 4 percent believe it could worsen. Thirteen percent did not give an answer.

Meanwhile, some 43 percent of Filipino families rated themselves as poor, 34 percent as borderline poor and 23 percent rated themselves as not poor, the April survey showed.

SWS said the Net Economic Optimism score, or the percent of economic optimists minus the percent of economic pessimists, to +40, which is classified as "excellent" based on the SWS scale.

However, the recent +40 score is 4 points below the +44 in December 2021, SWS said.

Net income optimism. Chart:SWS

The net economic optimism is highest in Luzon areas outside Metro Manila, followed by Metro Manila, Mindanao and the Visayas, SWS data showed.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno earlier said he was optimistic that the government could reduce the poverty level into single digit within the term of President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr.

Gains in poverty reduction were tempered by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to businesses and salaries.

