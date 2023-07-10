P38 per kilo rice available in select areas

A group called PRISM is selling rice at P38 per kilo in select locations. Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - An industry group called Philippine Rice Industry Stakeholders’ Movement (PRISM) has started selling well-milled rice at P38 per kilo in Pasig City on Monday.

The P38 per kilo rice will be available in more retailers starting Tuesday, including select areas in Quezon City, Las Piñas City, the cities of Lipa and Tanauan in Batangas, and Dumaguete, PRISM convener Rowena Sadicon told ABS-CBN News.

PRISM said its advocacy is to bring affordable options to consumers. Stakeholders such as traders and millers are subsidizing costs for logistics, rent and mark up value for retailers.

“Individual company ang nagsa-subsidize. ‘Yong logistics, ipinasasabay lang namin sa regular delivery para hindi naman pumatong pa,” Sadicon said.

“We just want na kahit papaano matulungan natin ang mga less fortunate na mga kababayan na hindi talaga kayang magdagdag pa sa budget nila,” Sadicon added.

Retailers like Rose Eresmas are seeing a decline in sales as retail prices continue to go up.

“Naghahanap sila ng mas mababa pa sa 39 pesos… May regular customer kami alam naman namin na hikahos sila. Kasi minsan bumibili sila ng 500 grams lang,” Erasmas said.

A limit of 5 kilos per customer will be implemented to avoid hoarding. The group is also monitoring retail sales to ensure that supplies will be sold for the prescribed price.

PRISM is calling for more stakeholders to join its advocacy.