FDI net inflows dip 14.1 percent to $876-M in April

MANILA -- The Philippines booked $876 million in foreign direct investment (FDI) net inflows in April, lower by 14.1 percent compared to the $1 billion booked in the same period last year, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said on Monday.

The BSP attributed the decline to concerns over slowing economic growth and relatively high inflation levels globally.

Net investments in debt instruments, which declined by 7.7 percent to $663 million, made up most of the country’s FDI in April.

Meanwhile, net equity investments other than reinvestment of earnings registered the highest decline of 33.8 percent to $136 million.

Equity capital placements during the month mostly came from Japan, the United States, and Singapore, which were mainly directed to manufacturing, real estate, and the financial and insurance secttors, according to the BSP.

The FDI net inflows in April however were still higher than the $548 million booked in March.

