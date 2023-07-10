Diesel prices up, gasoline down starting July 11

MANILA - Oil firms have announced price adjustments for their fuel products which will take effect on Tuesday July 11.
Shell and Seaoil said they will implement the following adjustments at 6 a.m.
- Diesel - P0.75/L (increase)
- Gasoline - P0.20/L (rollback)
- Kerosene - P0.50/L (increase)
Cleanfuel meanwhile will make the following adjustments at 4:01 p.m. Tuesday
- Diesel - P0.75/L (increase)
- Gasoline - P0.20/L (rollback)
Other oil firms are expected to make similar announcements today.
