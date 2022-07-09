Oil prices forecast to drop by more than P5 next week

Members of the military and their dependents queue for fuel at an exclusive gas station in Taguig City on June 6, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Oil prices are projected to drop by more than P5 next week, according to industry estimates.

Diesel and kerosene prices could fall by about P5.80 to P6.30 per liter, while gasoline rate could go down by P5.30 to P5.80 per liter.



OIL PRICES

Diesel P5.80-P6.30/L

Gasolina P5.30-P5.80/L

Kerosene P5.80-P6.30/L

An official from the Department of Energy earlier said China's lockdowns and weaker purchasing power due to surging prices of essential goods were factored in the decrease.

As a result, demand for oil decreased globally as production levels scaled down.

"Nakikita natin ngayon na wala namang event kung ito'y tuloy tuloy pa rin ang sentiment ng recession, tuloy tuloy pa rin yung epekto ng interest hike, makikita pa rin tayo mataas indication ng rollback again, most likely sa susunod na week," Energy director Rino Abad said.

– Reports by Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News

