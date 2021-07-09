LIST: Canceled Philippine Airlines flights to Saudi from July 9 to July 13

MANILA - Philippine Airlines flights between Manila, Riyadh and Damman were canceled from July 9 to July 13 in compliance with restrictions imposed by Saudi Arabia, it said Thursday.

"These cancellations are beyond PAL's control and are most regrettable because they prevent us from serving the urgent travel needs of our OFWs and other passengers," the flag carrier said in an advisory.

Canceled flights from July 9 to July 13:

PR 5654 -- Manila to Riyadh on July 9, 10 and 12

PR 5682 -- Manila to Dammam on July 11, 12 and 13

PR 5655 -- Riyadh to Manila on July 9, 10, and 12

PR 5683 -- Dammam to Manila on July 11, 12 and 13

PAL said it has appealed to the Saudi authorities to reconsider the restrictions. It has also sought the support of the Philippine government, the airline said.

Affected passengers may rebook their flights, convert ticket value to travel vouchers or refund without penalties.

The aviation industry is among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Each country has their own travel restrictions and requirements imposed in its territories to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

