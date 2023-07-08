Diesel, kerosene prices to slightly rise

Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on October 10, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Diesel and kerosene prices are geared for a slight rise in prices while there is a possibility for a steady movement or rollback in gasoline prices for next Tuesday, July 11.

Diesel and kerosene prices will increase by P0.50 to P0.80 per liter.

Meanwhile, gasoline prices may either stay steady or drop by as much as P0.30 per liter.

On average, petroleum prices have cost at least P55/liter in Metro Manila, taking for a drastic increase since 2022, when the conflict between Russia and Ukraine broke out.

Russia is one of the biggest oil players ahead of the conflict, where it had met economic sanctions from the West imposed over the offensive against Ukraine.

-- Report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News