Business Mentor: Signs of a poorly set up franchise business

Franchise businesses have become increasingly popular in recent years, with many entrepreneurs seeing the model as a reliable way to start. However, a poorly set up franchise business can lead to significant setbacks for the franchisor and franchisee. Here are some of the most significant problems and how to avoid them.

Lack of Proper Training and Support

One of the key advantages of a franchising model is the comprehensive training and support provided by the franchisor. However, if the franchisor does not provide proper guidance, training, and support, it can significantly impact the franchisee's success. It's critical to note that franchisees will likely need to be more experienced in business management and operations.

The franchisor must provide detailed guidance on every aspect of the business, such as marketing, accounting, hiring procedures, bookkeeping, and more. Such training will benefit the franchisee in achieving progress and maintaining effective operations.

Contractual Issues

A poorly-drafted franchise agreement can have a significant impact on the franchise business. A contract needs to specify roles, responsibilities, and expectations transparently. Otherwise, it can lead to disputes between the franchisee and the franchisor. Disagreements could range from the franchisee's obligation regarding marketing, product pricing, and data utilization.

Moreover, a poorly drafted franchise agreement could lead to legal problems. Franchisees should carefully review contracts, consult an attorney where appropriate, and ensure they fully understand all terms and conditions before signing.

Lack of Standardization

The success of the franchise model hinges on the ability to replicate the same business formula across several locations. Standardization is needed and the franchisee needs to conform to the company's operating procedures. Otherwise, it could result in a negative consumer perception of the brand and a loss of faith in the franchise.

Poor Brand Image

A franchise brand is only helpful if accompanied by a high standard of product quality, customer service, and establishment presentation. Weakness in any of these areas can lead to negative word-of-mouth buzz, decreased customer satisfaction, and lower revenues.



Ineffective Marketing

Franchise businesses must have an effective marketing strategy that aligns with the franchisor's brand image and USP. A well-set-up franchise model ensures that the franchisee's market is accounted for. If a franchisor needs a marketing strategy ready, it becomes the franchisee's responsibility to devise a plan to drive customers to the business.

Franchisors must not hesitate to provide their franchisees with the necessary tools and resources to run the business successfully. Also, franchisees should ensure they conduct due diligence before investing in any franchise opportunity to understand the franchisor's management and success record.

------------------------------------

For more information, you may contact Armando "Butz" Bartolome

by email: business.mentor@butzbartolome.com

FB Page: Armando Bartolome

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/franguru/

website: https://www.gmb.ph

