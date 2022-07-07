MANILA – Two of the Philippines' major airlines have assured travelers that health and safety protocols remain in place amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country and abroad.

In an event in Pasay City Wednesday, Cebu Pacific Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao said the company's experience during the pandemic have prepared them should COVID-19 cases rise again both here and abroad.

"We do have existing health and safety protocols already onboard we are already informing our customers in terms of any new passenger requirements in case there does comes up," said Lao.

"In spite of COVID cases actually rising more and more countries are opening for as long as you’re fully vaccinated and boosted it’s become so much easier to travel."

Meanwhile, flag carrier Philippine Airlines also assured passengers that safety remains its top priority.

“We are maintaining our health and safety protocols in flight, our mask mandate continues, our aircraft disinfection procedures and use of high efficiency particulate air filtration system continues,” said PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna in a text message.

Villaluna also said the carrier has allotted a segment of its website dedicated to informing customers about travel and health document requirements for both international and domestic destinations.

The company is also in close coordination with industry stakeholders and border control authorities in determining and rechecking compliance with arrival requirements.

Candice Iyog, CebPac vice president for marketing and customer experience, also said 100 percent of employees are vaccinated and are working on having all of them get their booster shots.

"We know COVID will not be eradicated, COVID is here to stay, so how do we learn now to live with it to an extent without impacting our own health and safety," Iyog said, encouraging everyone to get vaccinated and get booster shots.

Meanwhile, CebPac continues to offer low air fares for passengers planning their flights in advance despite the Civil Aeronautic Board posting a higher fuel surcharge level.

To continue spurring travel, CebPac announced a special 7.7 sale from July 7 to 11, 2022, offering flights for as low as P188 one-way base fare for domestic routes on sale. Travel period is from September 1, until January 31, 2023.

Apart from this, CebPac also offers a simultaneous special international seat sale, on the same travel period above, to key destinations for as low as P499 one-way base fare. This includes flights to South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taipei, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, Bangkok, among others.