Century Pacific Food launches fish-free tuna

MANILA - Century Pacific Food Inc has released a plant-based and fish-free tuna alternative to boost its unMEAT portfolio.

unMEAT Fish-Free Tuna has a taste, texture and appearance that is "undeniably like tuna but is completely fish-free," CNPF said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

"With the launch of new unMEAT Fish-free Tuna, CNPF leveraged its might in developing leading tuna products," it said.

The food and beverage firm said the fish-free tuna product line is made with 100 percent plant-based ingredients including non-GMO soy, natural oils and flavors.

“unMEAT Fish-free Tuna is a gamechanger. Much of the focus in the industry has been on meat alternatives. On the other hand, seafood alternatives remain a wide open space where we see pent up demand from consumers looking for healthier and more sustainable options at an accessible price,” CNPF’s Chief Operating Officer Greg Banzon said.

Century Pacific Food Inc is the maker of Century Tuna, 555, Blue Bay Tuna, Argentina and Wow, among others.

