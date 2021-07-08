Ayala health unit chief says 'encouraged' by vaccine rollout

Scheduled residents receive thier second jab of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine at Potrero Elementary School in Malabon City on July 7, 2021. Malabon, along with six other Metro Manila cities have limited or temporarily suspended first-dose vaccinations due to low vaccine supply. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The collaboration of local government units, the national government and the private sector could help the country reach a "significant" number of administered vaccines by the end of the year, AC Health said Thursday.

The Philippines aims to inoculate 58 million people by the end of the year to achieve what the government calls "population protection. This was down from an earlier target of 70 million people to achieve herd immunity.

Currently, the average jabs per day is starting to hit 300,000 but the goal is to bring the total to 500,000 daily, AC Health President and CEO Paolo Borromeo told ANC.

"All of us are hopeful that we will hit 500,00 jabs per day. Our target is to achieve herd immunity by Christmas," Borromeo said.

"It’s ambitious. But every LGU, every mayor, every governor have stepped up their game and with the private sector now coming in, sama sama po tayong aakyat (we will rise all together). I am extremely encouraged with what I’ve seen," he added.

Aside from the average vaccines administered, the public should also monitor the dwindling daily COVID-19 cases, Borromeo said.

"Is it going down? To me, it’s very real that our cases per day are going down. That’s because of the effect of mass vaccination. I’m very hopeful and confident that by December we will see that cases per day becoming significantly lower," he said.

As of June 28, the Philippines has administered some 11.9 million COVID-19 doses.

According to the ABS-CBN Vaccine Tracker, the country has fully vaccinated 2,920,448 individuals as of July 5, representing just 5.04 percent of the 58 million target, more than 4 months after the vaccination drive was rolled out.