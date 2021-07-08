First Philippine Holdings starts COVID-19 vaccination for employees, dependents and other workers

MANILA - First Philippine Holdings Corp on Thursday said it has started the rollout of its COVID-19 vaccination program for employees, dependents.

In a statement, FPH said it tapped Reliance United and AC Health for the administration of vaccines in its headquarters, offices and sites of subsidiaries.

“COVID-19 vaccines acquired by FPH will go to its employees and dependents, including those of subsidiaries, such as First Gen Corporation, First Philippine Industrial Park, First Philec, First Balfour and Therma Prime,” said FPH vice president and head of corporate communications group Ricky Carandang.

“The target vaccine recipients also include our extended workforce, like those who are constructing the liquefied natural gas terminal of First Gen in Batangas City, various projects of First Balfour, and those providing support work such as security, messengerial, and maintenance services,” he added.

The company earlier participated in an agreement to purchase AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines.

The Philippines has started to receive Moderna doses procured by private sector-led initiative. AstraZeneca doses have also been arriving in batches.

So far, the country has received over 17.4 million vaccines as of June 28.

Aside from the vaccination plan, FPH said it has also implemented work arrangements that would protect employees from COVID-19 such as setting up shelter-in-place facilties for critical personnel, accommodation for those construction activities, contact-tracing solutions and safe transport for workers, among others, it said.

The Lopez Group has also launched initiatives and projects to help the government mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

