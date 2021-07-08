Cebu Pacific transported over 2 million COVID-19 vaccines nationwide: company

Cebu Pacific has delivered vaccines to 20 key provinces in the country. Handout



MANILA - Cebu Pacific has transported over 2 million COVID-19 vaccines across 20 key provinces in the country since March 2021, it said Thursday.

It has also delivered vaccines to the tourist island of Boracay via Caticlan and has added the neighboring Kalibo as its latest vaccine delivery destination, the country's largest carrier said in a statement.

"We are grateful to continue contributing to our nation’s fight against COVID-19 through the safe transportation of these much-needed vaccines across the archipelago. We will keep doing what we can to support the government in its inoculation efforts,” Cebu Pacific chief strategy officer Alex Reyes said.



The airline said it has delivered COVID-19 doses to Bacolod, Bohol, Butuan, Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Cotabato, Davao, Dipolog, Dumaguete, Iloilo, Legazpi, Masbate, Puerto Princesa, Roxas, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, Virac, Zamboanga, Caticlan and Kalibo.

Proper transport, storage and delivery of vaccines are crucial to ensure the efficacy of the COVID-19 jabs which have varying temperature requirements per brand.

Cebu Pacific said it has flown 9 million COVID-19 doses from China, with more shipments this month.

Airlines in the country, including Philippine Airlines and AirAsia, are working with the government in delivering vaccines for its national inoculation plan.

The Philippines has so far received a combined total of 17.4 million COVID-19 doses as of June 28.