Big Bad Wolf extends online sale until July 12

MANILA - Big Bad Wolf has extended its virtual book sale for the Philippines due to the overwhelming support of Filipino readers, Big Bad Wolf co-founder Jacqueline Ng said Thursday.

Instead of July 7, the online sale is now extended until July 12, she told ANC.

Transitioning online, without the need to transport physical copies to the Philippines from its warehouse in Malaysia, allowed the company to make 20 million books and 60,000 titles available to all Filipinos, Ng said.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, they can bring 2 million books and 20,000 titles to Manila, she said.

"That itself allows us to open up everything rather than we have to make the selection and curate the sale for what we think is suitable for the Filipino customer. That is beneficial for both us, the seller and you guys as a buyer," Ng said.

"You have more choice. It’s easy to search to the platform rather than go to the platform," she added.

Ng said children's books sell better in other countries, but in the Philippines, there is an emphasis on both children's books and adult books.

Filipinos, who mostly are proficient in the English language, read non-fiction, politics and biography, among others, she said.

"Filipinos read very deep and very wide. So it’s not just best-selling fiction," Ng said.

Big Bad Wolf, which was forced to cancel events in 2020 due to the pandemic, expects to bounce back this year especially after its "huge shift" and "sharp learning curve" to stabilize its e-commerce platform, Ng said.

Despite the reach of the virtual marketplace, physical book sale is also likely to stay since it allows tactile consumers to touch books and peek into other people's carts, Ng said.