Prime Infra says BP investing $10-M in waste-to-fuel firm

MANILA - Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc said on Friday welcomes the $10 million investment of energy giant BP in biofuels company WasteFuel Global, where the Enrique Razon-led firm holds a stake.

Prime Infra said it has been part of WasteFuel Global since 2021. The biofuels firm plans to build plants around the world that will convert municipal and agricultural waste into bio-methanol.

Gareth Burns, vice president of BP Ventures, said they are looking to help reduce global waste while helping to develop lower-carbon solutions, especially for the shipping industry..

“Achieving decarbonization in shipping will require a step-change, and biofuels have a key role to play in helping the industry to decarbonize,” Burns said.

Guillaume Lucci, president and CEO of Prime Infra and Director of WasteFuel, meanwhile said the BP investment will help its goal of decarbonizing the transport sector.

Prime Infra said that besides holding a stake in WasteFuel Global, it also has 60-40 partnership with the company to establish a subsidiary, WasteFuel Philippines for biorefinery facilities in the country.

The Razon-led firm said WasteFuel Philippines eyes its first operational sustainable fuels project by 2025.