Prime Infra gets $10-M BP investment in waste-to-fuel project

MANILA -- Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc on Friday said it welcomes a $10 million investment from energy giant BP in its sustainable fuels company WasteFuel Global.

WasteFuel Global is planning to develop plants around the world that will convert municipal and agricultural waste into bio-methanol.

Gareth Burns, vice president of BP Ventures, said they are looking to help reduce the growing numbers of global waste while helping to develop lower-carbon solutions for many sectors of society.

“WasteFuel projects will look to help with the growing volumes of global waste, whilst advancing the development of lower carbon solutions for hard-to-abate sectors," Burns said.

He added that BP is also aiming for biofuels to play a key role to play in decarbonizing the shipping industry.

"BP’s investment in alternative fuel technology is a significant step in decarbonizing the shipping industry and in shaping the future of a more sustainable maritime transportation,” added Guillaume Lucci, president and CEO of Prime Infra and director of WasteFuel.

Prime Infra and BP had earlier formed a 60-40 partnership to establish a subsidiary called WasteFuel PH, which will develop biorefinery facilities in the Philippines.

It is expected to have its first operational project by 2025.