New irrigation methods readied for onset of El Niño

A farmer in Guimba, Nueva Ecija rides his tractor preparing a parcel of his rice field for rice seedlings. Angie de Silava, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) on Friday said it has a system in place in case there will not be enough water for irrigation with the onset of the El Niño phenomenon.

Engr. Eduardo Guillen, NIA's acting administrator, said they are ready to implement the alternate wetting and drying system, which uses up to 30 percent less water than the usual irrigation method.

In the alternate wetting and drying method, water is applied to a field intermittently, with several days in between cycles.

Guillen admitted, however, that water supply for irrigation may not be enough.

"Dito sa forecast ng PAGASA, medyo kakapusin talaga," Guillen said in a public briefing.

He said that government's cash-for-work programs will be available to farmers heavily affected by dry spells and droughts.

"Sa worst case scenarios, sabihin nating hindi makapagtanim, andiyan din ang DOLE, sasamantalahin natin ang sitwasyon para mapalinis ang mga kanal, so may TUPAD funds sila sa ating farmers. Ganoon din ang ating DSWD, yung cash-for-work program nila," he added.

Areas in the Ilocos and the Visayas regions may be affected by inadequate water supply for irrigation, noted the official.

PAGASA earlier this week officially declared the onset of El Niño because of warmer temperatures at the equatorial Pacific.

Its effects will be felt in the country starting October.

