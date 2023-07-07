DOE monitoring 4 hydropower plants amid El Niño onset

The Angat Dam water level nears its minimum operating level of 180 meters above sea level (masl). The National Water Resource Board (NWRB) recently cut the raw water allocation to water concessionaires Maynilad and Manila Water in preparation for the possible impacts of El Nino. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Energy (DOE) on Friday said it is monitoring 4 hydroelectric power plants nationwide, saying their capacity may be reduced due to the impact of El Niño.

Energy Undersecretary Rowena Guevarra said her agency is keeping an eye on the hydroelectric power plants of Angat which has 218 megawatts (MW) capacity; Kalayaan (720 MW); Magat (345 MW); and San Roque (435 MW).

"Binabantayan natin ang mga ito dahil iyong lebel nila ang magdi-determine kung gaano iyong kapasidad nila na mag-generate ng hydroelectric power," Guevarra said in a public briefing.

The official added that projections by her agency showed hydroelectric power capacity may decline by 50 percent in July to 70 percent in December.

Despite this though, the DOE undersecretary said it is not considered a major problem due to the relatively low demand for hydropower.

"Nag-project tayo niyan, tiningnan natin iyong demand profile, nakita naman natin na parang sa taong ito hindi natin na-reach iyong projected demand – ibig sabihin, mababa iyong demand natin by about 300 to 500 megawatts," she said.

"So, dahil doon hindi namin nakikita na magiging major problem for this year itong ating mga hydroelectric power," she added.

Among the regions in the Philippines, Guevarra said Luzon would be heavily affected by the impact of the weather phenomenon on hydro plants.

"Ngayon, marami sa hydro plants natin ay located sa Mindanao. Maganda naman sa Mindanao, two-thirds lang ng kanilang supply ang nagiging demand nila," she said.

"So hindi magpo-pose ng problem para sa Mindanao ang ating El Niño gayundin po sa Visayas; sa Luzon po iyong medyo malaki ang impact," she added.

Meanwhile, the DOE said 4 yellow alerts would be possible in July while 3 yellow alerts might be raised in August due to generators' maintenance works.

"Lagi naming sinasabi ito ‘no kapag nagkaroon tayo ng yellow alert, posible naman nating patakbuhin iyong mga mas mahal na planta nating mga diesel para hindi tayo magkaroon ng mga brownouts," she said.

"Nakahanda naman iyan at nasa plano naman iyan ng National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, iyong tinatawag nating ancillary services in case talagang magkaroon tayo ng kakulangan ng generation."

The DOE said more than 10 percent of the country's energy requirements are currently supplied by hydropower generation.

Based on its power statistics as of last year, hydropower plants generated 10,085 Gigawatt hours nationwide.

