Century Pacific earmarks P3B for 2023 capex

Posted at Jul 07 2023 04:20 PM

MANILA -- Century Pacific Food Corp. is earmarking at least P3 billion this year for its expansion.

The firm's capital expenditure is higher than its usual P2-P2.5 billion capex. 

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the company also said it is is anticipating a year-on-year double-digit topline growth this year.

It added that it is also expecting a year-on-year mid- to high single-digit growth in net income in 2023.

Last April, Century Pacific said its net income reached P5 billion in 2022, which is 6 percent higher than the previous year.

