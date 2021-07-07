PH 'would be first' in Southeast Asia to reach 100k first day sign-up goal: IKEA

MANILA - No country in Southeast Asia has reached the goal of 100,000 sign-ups in 24 hours yet for the IKEA Family Club while IKEA Philippines' website achieved that in terms of site visits within the first minute alone, its official said Wednesday.

At least 100,000 in the Philippines attempted to sign-up on the IKEA Family Club website in the first minute after it went live, IKEA Philippines Georg Platzer told ABS-CBN News.

"This doesn't happen with our neighboring SEA countries. This is a first for an IKEA SEA country. No country has reached the 100K goal yet. This would be a first for PH if ever," Platzer said.

The total loyalty club sign-ups for the Philippines is not available yet due to technical problem. Filipinos are still having difficulties accessing the website as of 12 p.m. on July 7.

The Swedish furniture maker's loyalty club registration opened on midnight of July 7 but was instantly marred with a technical glitch when a "surged in visitors" caused the website to crash.

In a video statement, IKEA Philippines said it anticipated about 120,000 sign-ups in the first hour.

IKEA, which is set to open its world's biggest outlet in Pasay City in the fourth quarter, is currently working to resolve the issue to put the website and loyalty club registration back-up, Platzer said.

