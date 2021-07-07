Overwhelmed by registrations, IKEA Philippines apologizes for website glitch

Ongoing construction of the IKEA building in Pasay City on February 24, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - IKEA Philippines did not anticipate that 100,000 people will try to register in the first minute upon opening its loyalty club registration which resulted in a technical problem, its official said Wednesday.

The Swedish furniture maker on midnight Wednesday opened the highly anticipated registration for its loyalty club IKEA Family but its website crashed "due to the surge of site visitors."

"We are prepared to anticipate 120,000 signups in the first hour but to all our surprise we got 100,000 people who tried to sign-up already in the very first minute," IKEA Philippines store manager Georg Platzer said in a video statement posted on Facebook.

"Please rest assured that our teams are hard at work to resolve the issue and the site will be back up again soon. In the meantime, we ask for your patience and we cannot wait to welcome everyone to the IKEA Family Club soon," he added.

IKEA earlier said those who will register in the first 24 hours will be eligible to rewards, events access, and other benefits.

Those who will be able to join are eligible to win one of the 3 P50,000 worth home makeover package with a design consultation from IKEA.

Platzer said last night's "outpouring" of support was humbling and surprising. IKEA did not specify whether or not the technical problem will affect the mechanics of the home makeover raffle draw.

Updates will be posted on the company's social media pages, he said.

Several firms have said the COVID-19 lockdowns and the work-from-home and remote learning that followed, prompted Filipinos to fix and organize their homes.

Home improvement groups have also sprouted in social media, boosting sales of #budol products promoted in online groups.

The world's largest IKEA located at the Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay City is set to open in the fourth quarter of the year with its e-commerce site to open a bit earlier.

IKEA in early June said it has achieved a milestone after the first batch of its products arrived in the country.

