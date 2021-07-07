DPWH dredging damaged submarine power cable in Negros Oriental: NGCP

MANILA - The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines said Wednesday a dredging activity by the Department of Public Works and Highways last June 15 damaged a submarine cable in Negros Oriental.

In a statement, the NGCP said it is working to repair the 138kV high voltage submarine cable along Bio-os River, Brgy. Jagna, Amlan, Negros Oriental.

The cable that interconnects Negros and Cebu has two circuits of 138kV submarine cable with 90MW capacity each or a total capacity of 180MW, it said.

The damage reduced transmission capacity to 90MW between the 2 islands, the NGCP said, adding that it has activated a System Integrity Protection Scheme (SIPS) to isolate the circuit and prevent overloading.

The NGCP said initial reports indicated that there was a "deviation on the agreed work site by the DPWH."

It has requested concerned authorities to temporarily stop dredging operations.

“It is unfortunate that this happened at such a crucial time when electricity is critical to COVID-19 response efforts. NGCP assures its stakeholders that all hands are on deck to restore the affected facility and mitigate the impacts of the oil spill and scattered cable debris,” the NGCP said.

Coordination is ongoing with foreign partners for the actual repair activities, the NGCP said.

In early June, the Luzon grid has suffered from low supply due to the peak in demand, unscheduled plant maintenance work and the alleged failure of stakeholders and the government to ensure reserves and implement policies.

