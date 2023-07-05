Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - The P40 increase in Metro Manila's minimum wage is "enough to restore purchasing power that was lost because of the inflation that started last year," the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said Wednesday.

"We would want this wage negotiations to be at the regional level... Of course, some others would say that it is not enough so we could let the other regions adjust accordingly," NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said on ANC's Business Outlook.

He added that they are also deploying more targeted assistance programs to cope with the inflation.

"So those [assistance programs] are to the most badly affected, for example, poor families with only one household income earner and children. There must be some other ways of assisting them so we have the targeted subsidy program," he said.

Balisacan also added that they have launched a program regarding food stamps of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Noting that the program, as well as other projects down the line, are still in its pilot stages, Balisacan added that they will expand their targeted programs when they already have a system in place.

Last June 26, the NCR Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board approved the P40 increase in Metro Manila.

While an economist said that the minimum wage hike would hurt the country's economy, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said that the P40 increase is still not enough.