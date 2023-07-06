Telcos laud order streamlining permits for towers

PLDT Inc/Handout/File

MANILA -- Telecommunications companies on Thursday welcomed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's Executive Order (EO) no. 32, which streamlines the process of getting government permits to build internet and other telecommunication infrastructure.

The EO reduces the number of permits required for the construction of telecommunications and internet infrastructure.

The order also calls for the creation of a one-stop shop that will handle construction permits in cities and municipalities, and imposes a zero-backlog policy on decisions on approving permits.

In a statement, Globe Telecom said Marcos' order will "pave the way for greater digital transformation in the country."

"By cutting through red tape, it fosters an environment conducive to rapid digital infrastructure development," the company said.

"The EO encourages transparency and efficiency across all government agencies and local government units (LGUs) involved in the process," it added.

DITO Telecommunity also thanked Marcos for the order.

"The EO will most definitely benefit not only DITO in our efforts to hasten our infrastructure rollout but most importantly the Filipino people who are to enjoy sooner the fruits of faster, more affordable, and reliable services," said its chief administrative officer Adel Tamano.

PLDT and its subsidiary Smart also hailed the president's decision.

It also said that it supports the Anti-Red Tape Authority's (ARTA) efforts to speak with government agencies like the Department of Public Works and Highways, National Electrification Administration, Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, and the Department of the Interior and Local Government to address bottlenecks in permitting, licensing, and authorizations involved in the construction of telco towers.

Meanwhile, Converge Solutions Inc said the new EO is aligned with the private sector's push for policies that promote digital infrastructure.

"We believe the EO 32 will empower us in further improving our facilities and allow us to respond to our customers faster," Converge CEO Dennis Anthony Uy said.

