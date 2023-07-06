Marcos signs new anti-money laundering strategy

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered government agencies and offices to adopt a new strategy against money laundering, the Palace said Thursday.

Malacanang said Marcos signed Executive Order No. 33 or the National Anti-Money Laundering, Counter-Terrorism Financing, and Counter-Proliferation Financing Strategy (NACS) 2023-2027.

The new scheme will ensure the Philippines will exit the "gray list" of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), or the global body which monitors money laundering and terrorist financing.

The EO notably added the prevention of ‘proliferation financing’ as among the concerns of the government.

According to the FATF, proliferation financing is providing funds or financial services for the development or trade of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons.

The order, signed on July 4, covers all departments, agencies, bureaus, and offices of the national government, and government-owned or controlled corporations (GOCCs).

Local government units, meanwhile, are encouraged to form their own plans to implement the strategy.

The National AML/CFT Coordinating Committee (NACC) will be chaired by the Executive Secretary, while the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) governor will serve as its vice chairperson.

NACC members will include the heads of the following agencies:

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA)

Department of Finance (DOF)

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Department of National Defense (DND)

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

Insurance Commission (IC)

Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation

Cagayan Economic Zone Authority

Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority

National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA)

The order will take effect immediately upon the publication on the Official Gazette.