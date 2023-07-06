ERC asks NGCP to explain project delays

MANILA — The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has ordered the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) to explain why it has yet to complete 37 electrification and power transmission projects across the country.

In its order, the ERC gave the NGCP 15 days to explain why it should not face any administrative penalty for the project delays.

The NGCP in May said it was not to be blamed for delays in its projects, some of which were stalled by COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and right-of-way issues.

Some senators have pressed the ERC to refund the P2.75 per kilowatt hour being charged by the NGCP to Filipino consumers for supposedly unfinished projects.

— Report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News