BSP chief says may cut rates if inflation dips to 4 pct



MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may consider cutting interest rates if inflation falls to the 4 percent level, new BSP Governor Eli Remolona said late Wednesday.



Remolona told reporters Wednesday night that while the recent inflation turnout of 5.4 percent is sending good signals, the decision of the Monetary Board on adjusting rates will still be driven by data.

“5.4 [percent] is one number. It’s not a trend, necessarily. We’ll see, look at the data. Of course, we will consider [it],” Remolona said.

The central bank projects inflation to decline to 4 percent not earlier than October, but Remolona said that output growth will also be a contributing factor in adjusting rates.

“We’re not looking at just one policy rate. We’re looking at a path of the policy rate,” Remolona said.

The new BSP governor said that the easing of inflation for the fifth consecutive month “somewhat” justifies the central bank’s stance of pausing on adjusting interest rates.

“The data suggest that, but you know, the BSP is an inflation-targeting central bank. That means it’s structurally hawkish when it comes to inflation,” Remolona said.

Inflation eased to 5.4 percent in June, which was the fifth consecutive month of easing, and the lowest level in 13 months.

The BSP kept rates steady at 6.25 percent in its last policy meeting after hiking its benchmark from a record low of 2 percent in May last year.