Robinsons Metro East expansion to connect mall with LRT-2 Marikina station

Facade render of Robinsons Metro East’s new and refreshing design. Handout

MANILA— Robinsons Land Corp said Tuesday it would launch an expansion of Robinsons Metro East mall which would connect to the Marikina station of the Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2).

The 4,000-square-meter The Link project is inspired by Hong Kong malls that are connected directly to the train line MTR and London's "hop-on, hop-off" experience, RLC said in a statement.

It will have shops that will support the residential market with basic needs such as a mini-grocery, drugstore, optical shops, bank, food kiosks, among others, said Robinsons Malls Regional Operations Director Myron Yao.

Commuters who use the link between work and home can also benefit from the range of offerings for last-minute shopping before or after the train ride, the company said.

Some new concept retail stores will be available in The Link, Robinsons said.

“With the addition of the mini-grocery, drugstore, grab and go food stores, No Brand and Pet Lovers Center (PLC) in The Link, we are making essential stores more accessible to our customers,” Yao said.

The opening of The Link will make the existing mall more accessible to commuters, Robinsons said.

During the pandemic, shopping malls in the Metro and all over the country have partnered with the government and the private sector to offer vaccination sites in support of the national vaccination plan.