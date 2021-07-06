WTI oil price hits 2014 peak after OPEC+ talks fail

Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, U.S. April 21, 2020. Drone Base, Reuters/File Photo

LONDON - New York oil struck a 2014 pinnacle near $77 per barrel Tuesday after OPEC+ crude producers failed to agree on lifting output despite soaring demand.

Just before 0900 GMT, US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for August delivery hit $76.98, a level last seen in November 2014.

More details to follow.

