WTI oil price hits 2014 peak after OPEC+ talks fail
Agence France-Presse
Posted at Jul 06 2021 07:21 PM
LONDON - New York oil struck a 2014 pinnacle near $77 per barrel Tuesday after OPEC+ crude producers failed to agree on lifting output despite soaring demand.
Just before 0900 GMT, US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for August delivery hit $76.98, a level last seen in November 2014.
More details to follow.
RELATED VIDEO:
