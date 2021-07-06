Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop Task Group, pinabubuo ng Malacañang

MAYNILA - Naglabas ang Malacañang ng isang executive order para sa pagtatatag ng energy virtual one-stop shop task group.

Sa ilalim ng Executive Order 143, sinabing ito ay para sa pagpapatupad ng Republic Act No. 11234 o ang "Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop Act" na layong magtatag ng isang online platform na pangungunahan ng Department of Energy.

Para ito sa mas pinaayos na pagsumite, at pagproseso ng mga datos at impormasyon para sa applications ng iba't ibang energy projects.

Ang task grroup na ito ay pangungunahan ng Office of the President bilang chairperson, habang vice chairperson ang kalihim ng Department of Energy.

Magsisilbing mga miyembro naman ang mga namumuno sa Department of Agriculture, Department of Agrarian Reform, Department of Energy and Natural Resources, Department of Interior ang Local Government, Department of Information and Communications Technology, National Commission on Indigenous Peoples, National Water Resources, Market Operator, System Operator and Transmission Network Provider.

Kasama rin sa task group ang mga kinatawan ng power generation, transmission at distribution sectors na mapipili ng DOE Secretary.

Sinabi rin sa EO na makikipagtulungan ang task group sa Anti-Red Tape Authority at magsusumite naman sa Office of the President ng annual report.