Coca-Cola opens its first Philippines mega hub in Tondo

Coca-Cola truck parked at the newly inaugurated Mega Manila Hub. This site serves as a strategic convergence point for the logistics activities of Coca-Cola in the Philippines. Handout



MANILA— Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc said Tuesday it opened a Mega Manila Hub in Tondo, Manila on June 28 to serve as a "convergence point" for shipping operations in the country.

The hub, which is in partnership with Container Bridge Philippines Inc (CBPI) and the Manila North Harbor Point Inc., will allow the firm to "synergize" transport movements, save costs and serve more Filipinos, the bottling arm of Coca-Cola in the country said in a statement.

“We told ourselves that no matter what, we’ll remain true to our commitments: Protect each other, support our customers, support our business, and protect our business,” president and CEO Gareth McGeown said.

The hub also offers sustainable solutions that could reduce the company's carbon footprint, CBPI President and CEO Patrick Ronas said.

The company inaugurated a distribution center in Paco just 6 months earlier, McGeown said.

Coca-Cola Philippines earlier said it has set aside billions of pesos for expansion plans in Luzon and to boost operations in the country.

