Tokyo stocks open lower after weak European markets

TOKYO -- Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday as the downward momentum continued following the weak performance of European markets overnight.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 316.46 points, or 0.95 percent, from Tuesday to 33,106.06. The broader Topix index was down 13.24 points, or 0.57 percent, at 2,293.13.

Decliners included precision instrument, pulp and paper, and warehousing and harbor transportation service issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 144.40-41 yen compared with 144.35-45 yen in London at 4 p.m. and 144.49-51 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0881-0885 and 157.12-19 yen against $1.0895-0905 and 157.40-45 yen in London, and $1.0902-0903 and 157.53-57 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday afternoon.

U.S. financial markets were closed Tuesday for a national holiday.