Workers fix a power transmission line near Tagaytay City on January 21, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The country’s power grid operator has placed the Luzon grid on yellow alert, meaning possible power outages in some areas, as power reserves became thin on Tuesday.

The National Grid Corp of the Philippines (NGCP) said the yellow alert was in effect from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The NGCP said four power plants, with a combined capacity of 1,274 megawatts, were on forced outage on Tuesday.

Another plant, meanwhile, was “derated” by 165 megawatts.

Because of these developments, the Luzon grid had total unplanned unavailable energy of 1,439 megawatts, with a net operating margin of only 236 megawatts.

