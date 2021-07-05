Suez Canal earns revenue of $3 billion in first half of 2021: chairman

A handout picture released by the Suez Canal Authority on March 25, 2021 shows the Taiwan-owned MV Ever Given (Evergreen), a 400-metre- (1,300-foot-)long and 59-metre wide vessel, lodged sideways and impeding all traffic across the waterway of Egypt's Suez Canal. Egypt's Suez Canal Authority said it was "temporarily suspending navigation" until refloating of the MV Ever Given ship was completed on one of the busiest maritime trade routes. Suez Canal/AFP/File

CAIRO - Egypt's Suez Canal earned revenue of $3 billion in the first six months of 2021, up 8.8 percent compared with the same period last year, Osama Rabie, the canal authority chairman, said on Sunday.

The canal authority will receive a tug boat with a pulling capacity of about 75 tons as part of a settlement to release the container ship Ever Given, which blocked traffic at the waterway for six days in March, Rabie told a private TV channel.

