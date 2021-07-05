Bureau of Internal Revenue padlocks 207 firms in first 5 months of 2021

MANILA - A total of 207 errant firms were shut by the Bureau of Internal Revenue in the first five months of 2021 for various tax violations, the Department of Finance said Monday.

The crackdown was conducted under the agency's Oplan Kandado campaign which resulted in collections of P995.04 million in taxes, the DOF said in a statement.

In May alone, 36 establishments were padlocked and P37.3 million were collected in back taxes, according to a BIR report to the DOF.



Last year, the agency's Oplan Kandado program closed 209 establishments and collected P607.87 million in taxes.

The BIR earlier included Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators in its drive against tax violators, which resulted to several firms being shut due to delinquencies.

