Maharlika already sent to Marcos for approval: Zubiri

MANILA -- The controversial Maharlika Investment Fund bill has already been sent to the Office of the President (OP) for President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s approval, the office of Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri confirmed Tuesday.

According to Zubiri, House Speaker Martin Romualdez already signed the final version of the MIF bill, which was needed before transmitting the measure to Malacañang.

According to Zubiri's office, the MIF bill was transmitted to the OP earlier today through the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office.

Zubiri signed the final version Maharlika bill in Washington, DC last month and weeks after both houses of Congress approved it on final reading.

The bill, certified urgent by Marcos, was not immediately sent to Malacañang after lawmakers found out that it had 2 provisions on the prescriptive period for crimes.

Marcos earlier said he would sign the proposed law creating the Maharlika Investment Fund "soon" when it reaches his office.

But the President said he would still need to look into the changes made in the Congress' approved version of the proposed sovereign fund, which he said should be independent of the government to become successful.