JobStreet: PUP graduates are employers' top choice anew

PUP has remained as the top school employers look out for in applicants, according to JobStreet Philippines' survey. Courtesy: JobStreet

Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) remains the top school preferred by employers in the Philippines when it comes to hiring employees, according to a survey by employment platform JobStreet.

JobStreet Philippines said PUP graduates are preferred by 23.39 percent of employers, as workers from the PUP are "effective team players in the workplace."

PUP graduates have been the top choice of employers in the Philippines for several years.

In the latest survey, the University of the Philippines (UP) placed second with 9.17 percent, followed by De La Salle University (DLSU) with 6.88 percent.

Courtesy: JobStreet

University of Santo Tomas (UST) (5.28 percent) placed fourth while Mapua University (3.44 percent) and Batangas State University (3.21 percent) placed fifth and sixth, respectively.

University of Mindanao (2.29 percent) clinched the seventh spot, while the University of Cebu, Technological Institute of the Philippines (TIP), and STI College were tied at the eighth spot with 2.06 percent of companies preferring graduates from the institutions.

Courtesy: JobStreet

JobStreet also revealed several top 3 lists of schools preferred by employers in certain industries, with PUP and UP dominating.

Meanwhile, employers in the construction industry prefer graduates from the Technological University of the Philippines and TIP, according to the Jobstreet survey.

The survey was conducted in May 2023, encompassing 42 industries and involved more than 700 companies.

According to JobStreet, the survey showed that employers "prioritize factors such as the schools' alignment with their business sector, hard work, and reputation."