MANILA - San Miguel Corp on Monday said it was willing to work with the government on “perfecting” the Bulacan ecozone bill after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr vetoed the measure citing its “defects.”

In a statement, SMC president and CEO Ramon Ang said the company respects and abides by Marcos’ decision to reject the passage of the bill creating the Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Freeport.

“We thank him for recognizing where the proposed Freeport bill can be further improved, and we look forward to working with his administration towards perfecting this,” Ang said.

Ang said if all the issues raised in the President’s veto could be addressed the proposed economic zone’s full potential could still be realized.

San Miguel maintained that government stands to reap upwards of $200 billion in export revenues annually from potential foreign investors in the Bulacan ecozone.

A lawmaker has said he will refile an amended version of the Bulacan ecozone bill , which will “cure” what Malacañang said were defects in the measure.

Both Malacañang and San Miguel meanwhile maintained that construction of the new international airport in Bulacan will not be affected by the palace’s rejection of the proposed ecozone.

