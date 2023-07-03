Tokyo stocks renew 33-yr highs on BOJ Tankan, US inflation data

Crowds are unfazed by the rain at the Shibuya scramble crossing in Tokyo, Japan on June 22, 2023. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

TOKYO - Tokyo stocks closed at new 33-year highs Monday, lifted sharply by favorable results from the Bank of Japan's Tankan business survey and US data released late last week that indicated inflation is cooling.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 564.29 points, or 1.70 percent, from Friday at 33,753.33, its highest close since March 9, 1990, when Japan was experiencing an asset price bubble.

The broader Topix index finished 32.21 points, or 1.41 percent, higher at 2,320.81, its highest close since July 23, 1990.

All sectors were up, led by machinery, electric appliance and marine transportation issues.

The U.S. dollar rose slightly to the upper 144 yen range as the currency was bought by domestic importers for settlement purposes.

At 5 p.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 144.82-85 yen compared with 144.26-36 yen in New York and 144.84-86 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0874-0876 and 157.49-53 yen against $1.0903-0913 and 157.42-52 yen in New York, and $1.0855-0857 and 157.23-27 yen in Tokyo late Friday afternoon.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond rose 0.005 percentage point from Friday's close to 0.400 percent, as investors sold the safe-haven asset following a sharp rebound by the Nikkei.

Stocks were firm throughout the day, supported by machinery shares after the BOJ's quarterly survey showed major Japanese manufacturers' confidence is expected to pick up further after their sentiment improved in June for the first time in seven quarters, analysts said.

Among manufacturers, Daikin Industries surged 1,975 yen, or 6.7 percent, to 31,240 yen, while heavy machinery maker IHI gained 166 yen, or 4.3 percent, to 4,054 yen.

The survey also showed automakers, service providers, and companies manufacturing textiles, petroleum and coal products, steel and food were also more optimistic than three months earlier.

"Improved sentiment in a wide range of (industries) supported overall buying in the market today," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co.

Stocks were also buoyed by a rise on Wall Street after the U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index for May rose 3.8 percent from a year earlier, slowing from a 4.3 percent increase in April and smaller than market projections, analysts said.

The data raised expectations for a soft landing, allowing the U.S. economy to curb inflation without triggering a recession, analysts said.

But with both the Nikkei and Topix renewing 33-year highs, investors may move to secure profits should sentiment falter overnight on Wall Street, Miura said.

High-tech issues met buying after the technology-heavy Nasdaq index closed Friday at its highest level since April last year. Apple-related stocks were among the bright spots as the U.S. tech giant became the first company in the world to reach a market cap above $3 trillion.

Among Apple suppliers, Murata Manufacturing rose 173 yen, or 2.1 percent, to 8,409 yen, while Alps Alpine was up 8 yen, or 0.6 percent, to 1,265 yen.

Meanwhile, Disco climbed 960 yen, or 4.2 percent, to 23,570 yen, following a news report over the weekend that the Japanese chip equipment maker has developed a new device capable of increasing the hourly production of semiconductor wafers six-fold.