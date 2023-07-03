Shakey's unit says to double hiring of senior citizens, PWDs

Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken & Sauce Bar restaurant chain, which is owned by Shakey's, said it will double its hiring of senior citizens and specially-abled people, specifically those with Down Syndrome. Handout

MANILA - A chicken restaurant chain owned by Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures said it will double its hiring of senior citizens and specially-abled individuals, specifically those with Down Syndrome.

Shakey’s said its Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken & Sauce Bar restaurant chain has partnered with the City of Manila’s Public Employment Services Office (PESO), to hire seniors and people with Down Syndrome.

“At present, the chain has 8 participants – 4 seniors and 4 specially-abled persons, and is planning to double its hires under the program by yearend,” Shakey’s said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Last year, Shakey's said it was hiring 1 senior citizen and 1 PWD for every branch in Manila. The program was initially launched during the pandemic but was put on hold due to mobility restrictions.

Shakey’s said Peri-Peri has partnered with the Down Syndrome Association of the Philippines Inc (DSAPI) to launch Love ‘Em Down’ which provides jobs and the chance to learn new skills for people with Down Syndrome.

"We believe that cultivating a more inclusive workplace is not only the right thing to do, but it is also beneficial for our business. We strongly believe that our seniors, specially-abled, and people with Down Syndrome have much to contribute and simply need an avenue by which they can do so,” said Marielle Santos, Chief Human Resources Officer of the company.

RA 10911 or the Anti-Age Discrimination in Employment Act prohibits companies from excluding people from hiring based on their age.